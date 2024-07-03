The French government budget balance has worsened considerably in May 2024, reaching a deficit of €113.5 billion. This represents a significant increase from the previous month’s deficit of €91.6 billion recorded in April 2024. The latest data, updated on July 3, 2024, has sparked concerns among financial analysts and policymakers regarding the country’s fiscal health.The widening budget gap underscores the ongoing financial challenges that France is grappling with. The rising deficit could be attributed to several factors including increased government spending, lower-than-expected tax revenues, or unforeseen economic pressures.As the government seeks to address the escalating deficit, further measures may be required to stabilize the financial outlook. The coming months will be critical for France as it attempts to curb the rising deficit and ensure sustainable economic growth. Investors and stakeholders will closely monitor subsequent updates and policy decisions that may arise from this developing situation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com