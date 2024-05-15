In April 2024, France’s inflation rate excluding tobacco remained steady at 2.10%, unchanged from the previous month of March, according to the latest data updated on May 15, 2024. This stability demonstrates a consistent year-over-year change when compared to April 2023.The data indicates that despite various economic fluctuations, France’s core inflation rate has experienced no further increase or decrease from March to April this year, suggesting a period of economic steadiness within the country’s inflation narrative.Market analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring upcoming data releases, as sustained inflation rates could influence future economic policies and consumer confidence. For now, both businesses and consumers will likely experience a continuation of the current economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com