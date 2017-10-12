France’s Inflation Rises As Estimated In September

France’s consumer price inflation rose to a five-month high in September, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.

Inflation rose to 1 percent in September, as estimated, from 0.9 percent in August. This was the fastest rate since April, when inflation was 1.2 percent.

Consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month,following a rebound of 0.5 percent in August. According to flash estimate, the CPI had decreased only 0.1 percent.

After two months of stability, core inflation rose 0.1 percent on month in September. Year-on-year, core inflation held steady at 0.5 percent.

Inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, climbed slightly to 1.1 percent from 1 percent a month ago. The rate came in line with preliminary estimate.

On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped by revised 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in August. Prices were estimated to drop 0.1 percent.

