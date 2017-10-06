France's Trade Deficit At 8-Month Low

The French trade deficit narrowed to an eight-month low in August due to an acceleration in exports amid a decline in imports, the customs office said Friday.

The trade deficit declined to EUR 4.5 billion in August from EUR 5.9 billion in July.

This was the lowest since December 2016, when the shortfall was EUR 3.4 billion. The expected deficit was EUR 5.4 billion.

Exports rose to EUR 39.8 billion from EUR 39.3 billion in previous month. The increase was largely driven by shipment of aeronautical and space equipment.

Meanwhile, imports fell to EUR 44.3 billion from EUR 45.1 billion in July.

