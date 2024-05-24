The Executive Board of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide has announced a share buyback initiative as part of this year’s employee participation program. The company plans to repurchase up to 75,000 of its own shares, representing approximately 0.081% of its capital stock, via the stock exchange.This buyback is exclusively intended to meet the obligations of Fraport AG’s employee share capital program. The total expenditure for this repurchase, excluding incidental costs, is capped at 4.00 million euros.The share buyback will commence on June 4, 2024, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024. The process will be executed by an independent financial service provider.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com