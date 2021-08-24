Our free forex signals service today looks at the EUR/USD and we have the entry, stop and take profits levels for you. On Tuesday, the single currency was under some selling pressure and pushed back to the 1.1730 area. The EUR/USD pair is now returning to the 1.1730 area after two consecutive days of gains, … Continued

The post Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy EUR/USD – 24 August 2021 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story