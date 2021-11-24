Free Forex Signals and Forecast: BUY GBP/AUD – 24 Nov 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the GBP/AUD pair. The GBP/AUD pair is moving sideways in the short term and it seems determined to resume its growth. Now, it is trying to accumulate more bullish energy before jumping higher. A temporary decline or an accumulation was expected after its … Continued

