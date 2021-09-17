Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CAD – 17 September 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/CAD as we expect the market to observe dollar strength after the upbeat US retail sales. The pair trades positively near 1.2665 but remains below 1.2712, in which a bearish trend is expected to extend to 1.2600, which should then complete at 1.2495. However, breaking … Continued

