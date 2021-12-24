Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CAD – 24 Dec 2021

Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/CAD pair. On Friday, the USD/CAD currency pair dropped 0.10% below key support to consolidate weekly losses around 1.2815. The Canadian dollar is following a break in the price of WTI crude oil, Canada’s main export commodity. Recent initiatives have been hampered … Continued

