Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/CHF – 21 September 2021

Today’s free forex signals service is a buy on the USD/CHF as we expect the market to observe the Dollar’s upside in the wake of risk-off sentiment. Dollar versus Swiss Franc remains subdued ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The USD/CHF pair declined following a pullback after testing monthly highs above 0.9300 over the night. The … Continued

