Our free forex signals service trade today is a buy order on the USD/MXN. The pair will go up if the US dollar finds bullish momentum. The USD/MXN pair registered a strong rally in the short term as the Dollar Index edged higher. The currency pair retreated a little, but this could only be a … Continued

The post Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 15 Apr 2022 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story