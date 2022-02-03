Our free forex signals service today is a buy order on the USD/MXN pair. The USD/MXN pair rebounded as the DXY bounced back after its massive drop. Today, the volatility could be really high around the BoE and ECB. In the short term, the USD remains under pressure despite a temporary appreciation. The Dollar Index … Continued

The post Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 3 Feb 2022 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story