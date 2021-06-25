In our free forex signals, today we have the USDCAD instrument, in which we recommend a buy. See the entry and stop levels below. The US dollar continues to give back some of last week’s gains after the dovish assessment coming out of the Fed’s FOMC meeting. But the bulls are also being held back […] The post Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USDCAD – 25 June 2021 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story