 Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 21 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service today is a sell order on the AUD/USD pair. In the short term, the AUD/USD pair moves somehow sideways, so we’ll have to wait for a clear direction before taking action. At the time of writing, the currency pair tries to rebound and recover only because the Dollar Index slipped … Continued

