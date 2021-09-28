In today’s free forex signals service we have a sell order on the AUD/USD pair. The AUD/USD pair is plunging at the time of writing and it seems determined to approach and reach fresh new lows. The Dollar Index (DXY) has finally managed to jump far above the 93.42 level which represented a strong static … Continued

The post Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell AUD/USD – 28 September 2021 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story