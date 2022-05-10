Today, our free forex signals service trade is a sell order in EUR/USD. The price will go down if the USD pauses correction and resumes upside. The EUR/USD pair moves sideways in the short term. However, the pair managed to rebound as the Dollar Index retreated. Still, the bias remains bearish as it may drop … Continued
The post Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 10 May 2022 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 10 May 2022 - May 10, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Rebounds from 2-Year Lows amid Improved Risk - May 10, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Retreating to 130.00 as Yields Slip, Eying US Inflation - May 10, 2022