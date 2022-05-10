Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 10 May 2022

Today, our free forex signals service trade is a sell order in EUR/USD. The price will go down if the USD pauses correction and resumes upside. The EUR/USD pair moves sideways in the short term. However, the pair managed to rebound as the Dollar Index retreated. Still, the bias remains bearish as it may drop … Continued

