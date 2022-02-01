Our free forex signals service today is a sell trade on the GBY/JPY pair. The GBP/JPY pair is trading in the green at the time of writing, with the pair is still trapped within an up channel. The chart formation could represent a bearish pattern, that’s why I’m looking for short opportunities. Fundamentally, the Japanese … Continued
The post Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/JPY – 1 Feb 2022 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/JPY – 1 Feb 2022 - February 1, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Breaks 115.00, Downside Limited Ahead of US ISM - February 1, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Testing 1.1250 as USD Slips Ahead of ISM Data - February 1, 2022