Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/JPY – 1 Feb 2022

Our free forex signals service today is a sell trade on the GBY/JPY pair. The GBP/JPY pair is trading in the green at the time of writing, with the pair is still trapped within an up channel. The chart formation could represent a bearish pattern, that’s why I’m looking for short opportunities. Fundamentally, the Japanese … Continued

