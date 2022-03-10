Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell GBP/JPY – 10 Mar 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the GBP/JPY. The pair is looking for a downside after a mild correction. The GBP/JPY cross registered sharp movement in the near term. When writing, the cross is trading at 152.63, maintaining above 152.29 (today’s low). After its massive drop, the price has … Continued

