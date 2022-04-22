Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on gold. The metal will go down if the USD continues its upside correction. The gold price moves sideways in the short term. The current range could represent a distribution pattern if the price extends its sell-off. The pressure is high as the USD … Continued
The post Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell Gold – 22 Apr 2022 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell Gold – 22 Apr 2022 - April 22, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Hits Multi-Month Lows amid Downbeat UK Retails Data - April 22, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Hitting 0.7300 as Dollar King Returns, Iron Falls - April 22, 2022