Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) announced on Tuesday that its second-quarter consolidated sales are anticipated to be about 5% lower than the April forecast of 975 million pounds of copper, and approximately 30% below the April expectation of 500 thousand ounces of gold.Additionally, the mining company projects consolidated unit net cash costs for the second quarter to be around $1.77 per pound of copper, an increase from the previously estimated $1.57 per pound. This adjustment is primarily due to lower by-product credits resulting from shipment delays.Currently, Freeport's stock is trading at $48.44, reflecting a 0.05% increase on the New York Stock Exchange.