Investors closely watched the latest French 10-Year OAT Auction as the yield reached 2.87%, up from the previous rate of 2.81%. The auction, which took place recently and was updated on April 4, 2024, reflects changing investor sentiment and market conditions. The increase in the yield indicates a potential shift in demand for French government bonds and could signal evolving economic expectations in France and the eurozone. Analysts will be monitoring how this development may impact the broader bond market and investors’ appetite for French debt securities in the coming weeks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com