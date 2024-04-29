France’s latest 12-Month BTF (Treasury Bill) auction saw a slight uptick in interest rates, with the latest indicator coming in at 3.488%. This marks a slight increase from the previous auction’s rate of 3.474%. The data was updated on April 29, 2024, revealing the small shift in market sentiment towards French short-term debt. The BTF auctions play a crucial role in France’s debt management strategy and are closely monitored by investors seeking insights into the country’s economic health and market confidence. The marginal rise in the latest auction rate may reflect evolving market conditions and investor appetite for French government securities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com