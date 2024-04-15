France recently conducted its 12-Month BTF Auction, with the latest indicator reaching 3.471%, showing a slight increase from the previous rate of 3.461%. This auction is crucial in assessing the country’s short-term borrowing costs and investor sentiment towards French government securities. The data was last updated on 15 April 2024, indicating current market conditions and impacting economic decisions moving forward. With this marginal rise in yield, investors and analysts will closely monitor future auctions and economic developments to gauge the financial landscape in France.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com