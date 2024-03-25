France recently conducted a 12-Month BTF Auction, with the latest indicator showing a yield of 3.436%, a decrease from the previous rate of 3.526%. The data was last updated on 25 March 2024. The lower yield indicates that investors are willing to accept a lower return on these short-term French government securities, which could reflect improved confidence in the French economy or changes in market conditions. This development will be closely watched by analysts and investors as they assess the implications for the broader economic outlook in France and the wider eurozone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com