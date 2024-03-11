The latest data from France shows a decrease in the yield of the 12-Month BTF (Treasury Bills) Auction to 3.45%. This decrease comes after the previous indicator had reached 3.507%. The most recent update on this event was on March 11, 2024.The change in the yield of the French 12-Month BTF Auction can reflect market sentiment and investor confidence in the French economy. A decrease in yield could indicate a higher demand for French government securities, which are considered safe-haven investments.Investors and analysts will continue to monitor these developments closely to gauge the overall economic outlook for France and its impact on the broader European market. The French 12-Month BTF Auction serves as an important indicator of investor sentiment and plays a crucial role in the country’s financing activities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com