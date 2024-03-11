In the latest French 3-Month BTF (Treasury Bill) auction, the yield has decreased to 3.813%. This marks a decline from the previous auction where the yield reached 3.86%. The most recent data update on this event was reported on March 11, 2024. Investors and market watchers are paying close attention to these changes in yield rates as they reflect investor confidence in the French economy and government debt. The decrease in yield indicates a positive sentiment among investors in the short-term French securities, which can have implications for broader market trends and economic stability within the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com