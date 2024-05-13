Investors keeping an eye on the French financial market were met with news of a slight decrease in interest rates during the latest 3-Month BTF Auction. The previous indicator had stood at 3.803%, but the most recent figure showed a dip to 3.781%. This shift, updated on May 13, 2024, highlights evolving market conditions and investor sentiment in France. As global economic factors continue to fluctuate, market observers are closely monitoring such indicators for insights into the broader economic landscape and potential investment opportunities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com