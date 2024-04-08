The recent French 3-Month BTF (Treasury Bill) Auction revealed a minor uptick in interest rates, with the current indicator hitting 3.827%, up from the previous rate of 3.815%. This auction, which serves as a key gauge of investor sentiment towards French government securities, reflects a slightly higher demand for short-term French debt instruments. The data was updated on 8th April 2024, highlighting the ongoing market dynamics and investor confidence in the French economy. Keep an eye on future auctions and market movements to gauge the evolving investor sentiment towards French government securities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com