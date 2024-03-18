The latest update on the French 3-Month BTF Auction reveals a yield of 3.796%. This slight decrease from the previous rate of 3.813% suggests a shift in investor sentiment or market conditions. The auction serves as a key indicator of France’s short-term borrowing costs and investor confidence in the country’s economy. The data was updated on March 18, 2024, offering insights into the current financial landscape and potential trends in the bond market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com