In the latest update from France, the 3-month BTF (short-term treasury bills) auction yielded at 3.844%, a slight increase from the previous level of 3.796%. This key economic indicator provides insights into investor confidence and government debt borrowing costs. The auction date and the previous event date were not specified in the data update provided on March 25, 2024. The rise in the BTF yield could indicate a shift in market sentiment or a change in the demand for French government debt securities, reflecting ongoing developments in the global financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com