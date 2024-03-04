In the latest development from France, the 3-month BTF (Treasury Bill) auction results have shown a slight increase in yields. The previous indicator stood at 3.845%, while the most recent auction recorded a yield of 3.86%. This uptick indicates a slightly higher cost of short-term borrowing for the French government. The data was last updated on 4th March 2024, showcasing the latest market trends in government debt securities in France. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these figures for insights into the country’s economic outlook and fiscal health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com