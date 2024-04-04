In the most recent French 30-Year OAT (Obligation Assimilable du Trésor) auction, the yield reached 3.38%. This marks an uptick from the previous auction where the yield stood at 3.27%. The data was updated on April 4, 2024, and while specific dates for the auctions were not provided, this increase in yield indicates potential shifts in investor sentiment and market conditions in France. The OAT auctions are closely monitored as they reflect the government’s borrowing costs over the long term, providing insights into the country’s economic health and investor confidence levels.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com