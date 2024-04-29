In the latest development from France, the 6-Month BTF Auction has shown stability as the previous and current indicators have both stopped at 3.710%. This data was last updated on April 29, 2024. The unchanged rate indicates a certain level of confidence in the French market among investors. French authorities will be closely monitoring the situation to ensure economic stability and investor trust in the country’s financial offerings. Keep an eye on future auction results to see how market conditions evolve in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com