In the latest update from France, the 6-Month Buillet du Trésor à Taux Fixe et à Intérêts Précomptés (BTF) auction recorded a decrease in interest rates to 3.697%. This is a notable drop from the previous rate of 3.722%. The data, last updated on 08 April 2024, indicates a shift in investor sentiment towards French short-term securities. Investors are closely monitoring these developments as they provide insights into market confidence and government borrowing costs. The lower interest rates could signal increased demand for French debt instruments, reflecting positive expectations for the country’s economic outlook in the short term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com