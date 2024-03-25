The latest French 6-Month BTF (Treasury Bill) Auction has exhibited a decrease in interest rates compared to the previous auction. The previous indicator stood at 3.775%, while the current auction recorded a rate of 3.69%. This adjustment signals a shift in investor sentiment towards French short-term debt securities. The data was updated on 25th March 2024, showcasing the most recent developments in the French bond market. Investors and economists will be closely monitoring future auctions to gauge market demand and assess France’s borrowing costs in the global financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com