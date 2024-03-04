France recently conducted a 6-Month BTF (Treasury Bill) Auction, with the latest data showing a yield rate of 3.792%. This marks an increase from the previous auction’s yield rate of 3.768%. The auction serves as a key indicator of investor confidence in French government securities. The update was made available on 4th March 2024, showing the latest developments in the French short-term debt market. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these trends as they reflect market sentiment and economic outlook in France.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com