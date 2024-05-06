Investors are closely monitoring the latest developments in France as the country recently conducted its 6-Month BTF Auction. The auction results revealed a decrease in interest rates compared to the previous indicator, with the rate dropping from 3.710% to 3.666%. This decline in the borrowing cost indicates potential positive sentiment in the market towards French government securities. The data was updated on 06 May 2024, and market analysts will continue to assess the implications of this shift in interest rates on the broader economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com