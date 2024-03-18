In the latest financial update, France conducted a 6-Month BTF Auction, revealing a notable increase in interest rates. The previous indicator had halted at 3.747%, with the current indicator rising to 3.775%. This uptick in interest rates indicates a shift in the economic landscape, potentially affecting borrowing costs and investment decisions. The data was last updated on March 18, 2024, showcasing the most recent developments in the French financial market. Investors and economists will be closely monitoring these changes to gauge the overall economic climate and make informed financial strategies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com