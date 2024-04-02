France recently held a 6-month BTF (Treasury Bill) auction, where the yield reached 3.722%. This marks a slight increase from the previous auction where the yield stood at 3.69%. The data was last updated on 02 April 2024, indicating the most recent developments in the French short-term debt market. BTF auctions are closely watched by investors and analysts as they provide insights into the government’s borrowing costs and market sentiment. The uptick in yield suggests that demand for French treasury bills may have shifted slightly, reflecting current economic conditions in the country. Stay tuned for further updates on France’s upcoming debt auctions and market movements.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com