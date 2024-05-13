In the latest news from the French financial market, the 6-Month BTF Auction showed a slight increase in yields compared to the previous auction. The current indicator came in at 3.670%, up slightly from the previous 3.666%.Investors and analysts are closely monitoring the bond market in France as the slight uptick in yields may indicate a shift in market sentiment or expectations. The data, updated on 13 May 2024, provides valuable insights into the borrowing costs for the French government and overall market conditions.Market participants will continue to watch for further developments in the bond market as they assess the implications of changing yields on investment decisions and economic outlooks.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com