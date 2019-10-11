Xavier Niel feels that the coin will exist along with the thousands of other assets in the crypto market. The French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is a well-known critic of Libra. Xavier Niel, the founder and majority shareholder of the French internet service provider Iliad, believes that Facebook’s Libra is unstoppable. Niel feels that […] The post French Billionaire: Libra is unstoppable appeared first on Forex Crunch.
