Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / French Business Managers Forecast Rebound In 2021 Investment

French Business Managers Forecast Rebound In 2021 Investment

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

French business managers forecast a strong rebound in investment expenditure this year, according to a survey, released by the statistical office Insee on Thursday.

Managers forecast investment expenditure to rise 10 percent this year, reversing an estimated decline of 13 percent in 2020. Managers upgraded their forecast for 2021 by 6 points and that for 2020 by 1 point.

The recovery in investment should be very sharp in the electrical, electronic and machine equipment sector, while that in the transport equipment sector was seen rising moderately by 3 percent.

Many more business managers anticipated a rise rather than a fall in their investment for the first half of 2021. The balance of opinion related to the expected investment in the ongoing half year recovered to 14, the highest level since 2011, from 3 in July.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.