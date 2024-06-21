In June 2024, the French Business Survey Indicator maintained its previous value, registering at 99, according to the latest update released on June 21, 2024. This steady reading follows the May 2024 results, which also showed the index settling at 99.The consistent indicator suggests that the business environment in France has neither improved nor deteriorated over the past month, indicating a period of stability. Analysts had been watching closely for any signs of economic momentum or contraction as businesses continue to navigate a complex global economic landscape.As the French economy grapples with various challenges and opportunities, this unchanged indicator highlights a cautious equilibrium in the business sentiment across the country. Companies and market watchers will look forward to upcoming data releases for more definitive trends and potential shifts in the business climate.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com