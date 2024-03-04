In the latest data update on French car registrations, it has been revealed that the current indicator has seen a significant surge of 3.8% compared to the previous indicator. The previous indicator had stood at 9.2% back in February 2024, while the most recent data shows a notable increase to 13%. This rise in car registrations is a positive sign for the French automotive industry, indicating potential growth and consumer confidence in the market.The data was updated on 4th March 2024, highlighting the recent developments in the industry. The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, which means the current increase of 3.8% is in comparison to the same period last year. This boost in car registrations could be attributed to various factors such as economic stability, new car models hitting the market, or consumer preferences shifting towards more sustainable transportation options. Overall, the rise in French car registrations signals a promising outlook for the automotive sector in the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com