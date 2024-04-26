In April 2024, French consumer confidence experienced a slight decline, with the indicator dropping to 90 from 91 in March 2024. The updated data, released on 26 April 2024, reflects a small shift in consumer sentiment in France. While the decrease is minimal, it indicates a potential shift in the perceptions of French consumers regarding economic conditions and their personal finances. The data suggests that despite the overall stability, there may be underlying factors influencing consumer confidence in the country. Economists and analysts will closely monitor future trends to gauge the impact on the French economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com