French Consumer Confidence Remains Stable In February

French consumer confidence remained unchanged in February, monthly survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index came in at 104, unchanged from January. The indicator has remained above its long-term average of 100 and economists’ forecast of 103.

The survey showed that households’ opinion balance on their future financial situation lost two points to -5, while that for past financial situation gained one point to -15.

In addition, the share of households considering it is a suitable time to make major purchases slightly decreased in February, with the index falling to -8 from -7.

At the same time, the indicators measuring expected saving capacity and the current saving capacity rose one point each, to zero and 14, respectively.

The balance for past standard of living in France rose slightly to -37, while that for future standard of living advanced sharply to -25 from -29.

Fears about the unemployment trend declined markedly, with the corresponding balance dropping to -6, its lowest level since July 2007.

Further, households’ opinion balance regarding future prices remained unchanged at -25 in February.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

