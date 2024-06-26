French consumer confidence has dipped slightly in June 2024, reflecting a modest decline in public sentiment about the national economy. According to the latest data updated on 26 June 2024, the consumer confidence index has decreased to 89, down from May’s mark of 90.This small drop indicates a cautious outlook among French consumers as they continue to navigate through economic uncertainties. May’s stable index at 90 suggested a short-lived period of resilience, but June’s decline now raises questions about potential concerns weighing on consumer perspectives.Analysts will closely watch future data releases to determine whether this decrease marks the beginning of a longer trend. The health of consumer confidence is a crucial indicator for economic activity, influencing everything from household spending to market investment strategies in France.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com