French Consumer Prices Rise In November

French consumer price inflation turned positive in November as initially estimated, driven by food and services prices, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

Consumer prices gained 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, after remaining stable over the previous two months. The rate came in line with the preliminary estimate released on November 27.

The annual increase resulted from the acceleration of the service prices to 0.7 percent from 0.4 percent and those of the food to 2.0 percent from 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices fell 7.8 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.2 percent, as estimated, following a nil growth in October.

Core inflation advanced to 0.4 percent from 0.3 percent in October, data showed.

The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 0.2 percent annually after gaining 0.1 percent in October. The rate matched flash estimate. On month, the index rose 0.2 percent after being stable in the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com