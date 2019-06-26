Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / French Consumer Sentiment At 14-Month High

French Consumer Sentiment At 14-Month High

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

French consumer confidence rose to a 14-month high in June, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index climbed to 101 in June from 99 in May. The score was forecast to rise marginally to its long-term average of 100.

A similar higher score was last seen in April 2018. This was the sixth consecutive rise in confidence.

Households’ opinion balance on their future personal situation declined slightly to -6 in June. Meanwhile, the balance regarding past financial situation remained unchanged at -23.

The share of households considering it is a suitable time to make major purchases increased for the sixth consecutive month. The corresponding index gained 1 point to -12, the survey showed.

At the same time, the index measuring future standard of living in France rose 2 points to -23, and that for past living standards climbed 7 points to -43.

The share of households considering it is a suitable time to save dropped slightly. The corresponding balance fell 1 point to 9.

Further, the survey showed that the share of households considering that prices will be on the rise during the next twelve months remained stable at -22 in June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.