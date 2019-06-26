French Consumer Sentiment At 14-Month High

French consumer confidence rose to a 14-month high in June, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index climbed to 101 in June from 99 in May. The score was forecast to rise marginally to its long-term average of 100.

A similar higher score was last seen in April 2018. This was the sixth consecutive rise in confidence.

Households’ opinion balance on their future personal situation declined slightly to -6 in June. Meanwhile, the balance regarding past financial situation remained unchanged at -23.

The share of households considering it is a suitable time to make major purchases increased for the sixth consecutive month. The corresponding index gained 1 point to -12, the survey showed.

At the same time, the index measuring future standard of living in France rose 2 points to -23, and that for past living standards climbed 7 points to -43.

The share of households considering it is a suitable time to save dropped slightly. The corresponding balance fell 1 point to 9.

Further, the survey showed that the share of households considering that prices will be on the rise during the next twelve months remained stable at -22 in June.

