French Consumer Spending Rebounds In September

France’s consumer spending increased in September after falling in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.

Consumer spending rose 0.9 percent month-over-month in September, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in August.

Energy consumption grew at a faster rate of 3.3 percent monthly in September, following only a 0.4 percent rise in August.

Consumption on food products bounded back by 0.8 percent after a 1.1 percent fall in the previous month. Meanwhile, purchases of engineered goods were virtually stable in September.

On a yearly basis, consumer spending climbed 2.8 percent in September, faster than the 1.9 percent rise economists had forecast.

